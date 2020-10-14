Senator Ben Sasse sought to add a little bit of zazz into the otherwise soporific confirmation hearings of Judge Amy Coney Barrett when he temporarily turned the proceedings into something of a game show.

Judge Barrett serves as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and is also a professor who teaches constitutional law at The University of Notre Dame Law School, so any constitutional question would surely be a slam dunk.

Senator Sasse asked simply of the Supreme Court nominee “what are the five freedoms of the first amendment?” Surely the whip-smart professor of constitutional law would hit this softball out of the park.

Judge Barrett replied by listing “Speech, religion, press, assembly…” before pausing.

Collecting her thoughts, she started again, using her fingers to help her.

“Speech, press, religion, assembly, I don’t know,” she admitted, failing to answer the question.

“What am I missing?” she asked, smiling through her embarrassing forgetfulness.

“Redress or protest,” Sasse replied, to which The Price is Right sad trombone sound effect could be heard in the imaginations of viewers across the nation.

It was a potentially embarrassing moment for the otherwise impressive show of confidence and legal knowledge that Judge Barrett displayed up to this moment. On the second day, Judge Barrett proudly displayed an empty notepad, which — to many conservatives — illustrated just how brilliant she is.

It remains to be seen if conservative media will promote this moment of forgetfulness of FIVE FREEDOMS ensured by the FIRST amendment in the manner they promoted the notepad bit.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]