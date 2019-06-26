WATCH: Amy Klobuchar Clocks Jay Inslee at Debate for Claiming Mantle of Reproductive Rights

Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar made Washington Governor Jay Inslee pay a steep price when he tried to claim the mantle of reproductive freedom at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

During a segment on health care that had turned into a free-for-all, Inslee swooped in to volunteer his abortion rights bona fides, declaring “it should not be an option in the United States of America for any insurance company to deny a woman coverage for the exercise of their right of choice, and I am the only candidate here Who has passed a law protecting a woman’s right of reproductive health in health insurance, and I’m the only candidate who has passed a public option.”

“And I respect everybody’s goals and plans here, but we do have one candidate that’s actually advanced the ball,” Inslee continued, adding “we’ve got to have access for everyone, I’ve done it as a public option.”

Moderator Lester Holt then called on Klobuchar, who said “I just want to say, there’s three women up here that have fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose. I’ll start with that.”

As Inslee searched for his teeth, Klobuchar added “And then I just want to make very clear, I think we share the goal of Universal Health Care. And the idea I put out there, the public option, which the governor was just talking about, this idea is that you use Medicare or Medicaid without any insurance companies involved, you can do it either way, but estimates are 13 million people would see reduction in their premiums, 12 more million people would get covered. So I think it is a beginning and the way you start, and the way you move to universal health care.”

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

