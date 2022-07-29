WATCH: Australian Reporter Pulls Own Tooth Out On Air and ‘Can’t Believe It

Australian entertainment reporter Craig Bennett lost a tooth while reporting live on the air this week.

Featured on Studio 10, Bennett began his report in normal enough fashion, touching on pop culture stories involving celebrities like Brad Pitt, but he soon stopped and announced, “Hang on, I think my tooth is about to fall out.”

Bennett then reached into his mouth and pulled the tooth out and displayed it for the camera as the hosts Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus burst out in laughter.

“I can’t believe it,” Bennett said, revealing he’d felt the tooth was loose that morning before going before the camera.

“Craigie, Craigie, are you ok? Did you bite into something?” Harris asked in shock, later joking Bennet looked like an “adorable chimney sweep.”

“Not something you see on telly everyday, is it? Now I’m whistling as I speak,” Bennett joked. The reporter then tried “popping” the tooth back in, but gave up and wrapped it in a tissue, continuing his report.

“I shall push on. I’m unflappable,” the journalist added.

“Lost a tooth live on national television? The show must go on…” a post from the show’s Instagram account reads.

CNN’s Jeanne Moos flagged the Bennett clip and noted he joins a flew of other on air personalities who have lost teeth in front of cameras, including Sharon Osbourne who lost an implant tooth while co-hosting The Talk in 2014.

“It’s an implant and I spent a bloody fortune!” she complained at the time.

Ukrainian reporter Marichka Padalko also made headlines in 2020 after slyly catching a falling tooth of hers during a reporter, pushing forward undeterred.

“This is probably my most curious experience in 20 years as a presenter,” she wrote at the time about the incident.

Watch above via Network 10.

