WATCH: Bill Clinton’s Throws Subtle But Undeniable Shade in Response to a Question About Ken Starr’s Death

Former President Bill Clinton chose his words with great care when asked about the recent passing of Republican attorney Ken Starr.

Starr’s family announced his death last week as the result of complications from surgery. While Starr has been known most recently as a cable news presence and frequent of Donald Trump, his political legacy is rooted in the actions he took as the independent counsel who investigated the Clinton administration.

It was during Starr’s pursuit of Clinton that he presided over the Whitewater controversy, and his investigative report was the catalyst for the former president’s impeachment in connection with the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Clinton gave an interview to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday and was asked for his thoughts about Starr’s passing. While Clinton never went outside the bounds of standard politeness, there was clearly little love lost with his old nemesis.

I read the obituary, and I realized that his family loved him, and I think that’s something to be grateful for. And when your life is over, that’s all there is to say. But I was taught not to talk about people that, you know…I have nothing to say, except that I’m glad he died with the love of his family.

