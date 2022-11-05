Comic and pundit Bill Maher shredded Republicans over their “closing argument” in the midterms, which he says is simply a threat of political violence like the Pelosi attack if they lose.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted a chunk of his opening monologue to the midterms, including disability jokes about the Pennsylvania and Georgia races, and his brief summation of the two parties and their closing messages:

The races that most people are watching closely here in America are Pennsylvania, where John Fetterman can’t talk, and Herschel Walker in Georgia, who can’t think. So it’s a great election.

And Herschel. Hershel gave his closing argument. He wants people to understand his redemption story helps. They are sympathetic to what he you know, he’s very pro-life but keeps having abortions paid for. And he closes in by looking right into the camera and saying, hey, it’s not like I aborted you. So crazy election.

But yeah, this is the time where they call the closing arguments that the part of the Democrats closing argument seems to be vote for the Democrats or else will lose democracy.

And the Republican closing argument seems to be vote Republican or we will hit your husband in the head with a hammer.

Well, I mean. This is getting really chippy out there. I mean, you saw this. If you missed the story, the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, was out of town and somebody broke in to try to get her and attacked her husband. The good news, Paul Pelosi is out of the hospital. So I got a good. Not as bad as we thought. But this guy, this not broken and he wanted to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and then he wanted to interrogate her. And if she told the truth, he’d let her go. And if she lied, he was going to break her kneecaps. This is terrifying.

On the other hand, give did give Fox News an idea for a new game show. Fox News. Oh, I Kid Fox. But really, the way they’re downplaying this now, they’re saying it was just a trick or treat that got out of hand.