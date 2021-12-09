Chuck Schumer Remembers Bob Dole, Cites Famous Joke Dole Told About Him

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remembered the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) on Thursday by mentioning a classic quote from the former Senate majority leader.

“Bob and I never worked together in the Senate but I was not spared his famous ribbing. Don’t worry Bob, it’s safe to be between me and the cameras today,” said Schumer during the remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, where Dole, who died on Sunday at the age of 98, laid in state in the Rotunda.

The Schumer quip referred to Dole’s joke, “The most dangerous place in Washington is between Chuck Schumer and a television camera.”

In addition to Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden gave tributes. All three served in Congress with Dole.

Dole’s wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole (R-NC), and only child Robin were also in attendance.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com