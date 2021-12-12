WATCH: Chuck Todd Gets the Runaround on the 2020 Election From Republican Senator Who Pushed Big Lie

NBC’s Chuck Todd pressed Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R) on whether he stands by his attempt to help Donald Trump push the Big Lie that the 2020 election was rigged.

Marshall gave a wide-ranging interview to Todd on Sunday’s Meet The Press, during which Todd noted that “You stood with those that didn’t want to certify the election” back in January.

Todd asked Marshall about Mark Meadows, the former Trump chief of staff who announced last week that he won’t comply with Congress’ investigation into the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Despite Meadows’ non-cooperation, he has turned over a number of documents pertinent to the January 6th investigation, including texts where he backed a plan relevant to Trump’s demand that his allies stop the election results from getting ratified. Todd asked Marshall “Do you regret [your decision] now, considering all the crazy, cockamamie things that Mark Meadows and others were doing?”

Marshall’s answer:

Look, I’m always going to stand up for election integrity. I want to make sure that every state obeys their own laws and obeys their own constitution, especially in a time of crisis. So, that’s what’s at risk for me right now is maintaining the integrity of that election. And I’m going to do everything I can going forward to make sure that those elections have even more safety valves in it, that there’s higher levels of integrity. Americans value the sanctity of that ballot booth.

From there, Todd asked Marshall “do you believe you were elected fair and square in 2020?” Marshall said he “absolutely” did, so Todd then asked him “do you believe that Joe Biden was elected fair and square?”

“You know, Joe Biden was sworn into office,” Marshall answered. Todd called him out for his dodge, but the senator went on saying “I still remain concerned about election integrity…”

Todd went on to press Marshall about a PowerPoint presentation Meadows received from someone who proposed a plan for Trump to overthrow the 2020 election.

Watch above, via NBC.

