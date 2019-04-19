WATCH: CNN’s Abby Phillip Freaks Out Over Lizard Crawling On Her During Live TV Hit

Television is hard. You’ve got to make sure you set yourself up right, you’ve got to make sure you’re coming in clean…and then you have to sometimes deal with unexpected interruptions.

CNN’s Abby Phillip had to deal with the third complication on Friday when she suddenly lost her composure and started jerking around as she stood by on camera for a segment on New Day. When her colleagues asked her what was going on, Phillip said “there was a lizard climbing on me, sorry.”

The panel immediately started laughing as Chris Cuomo asked “did you just stomp out a lizard on live television?”

“Sorry that just happened on live television,” Phillip said as she recollected herself. “It was a giant lizard…I don’t think it’s okay, but I’m fine…At least it wasn’t an alligator.”

Watch above, via CNN.

— —

