WATCH: Crowd Taunts Giant Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee as Crew Takes it Down

There was considerable celebration in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday as onlookers watched the removal of the state capital’s infamous statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

For over a century, the sculpture loomed over the city on Monument Avenue, a reminder of Richmond’s legacy as the former capital of the Confederacy. The statue has been the focus of massive protests against racial injustice over the last few years, and crowds gathered to watch it being lifted off its pedestal.

Cheering broke out as the piece was being carried to the ground. The statue was also taunted with chants of “Na-na-na-na, hey hey hey, goodbye,” “Black lives matter,” and “Whose streets? Our streets!”

The statue’s removal comes more than a year after Governor Ralph Northam (D) announced plans to have it taken down. The effort was blocked by two lawsuits that sought to keep the statue in its place, but the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled against both cases earlier this month, legally clearing the path for the statue’s removal.

Washington Post reports that the statue is likely to be cut in two around Lee’s torso before it is removed from the area. The statue will then be moved into storage while the state decides what they’re going to do with it.

Watch above, via NBC.

