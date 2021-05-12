WATCH: Daniel Dale Reacts to GOP Bill Fining Fact-Checkers if They Don’t ‘Register’ and Put Up $1 Million Bond

CNN’s Daniel Dale spoke out against a Republican bill that would require fact-checkers to register and post a $1 million bond, or face fines that could quickly bankrupt them.

New Day co-host Brianna Keilar asked Dale about Michigan’s proposed “Fact Checker Registration Act” Wednesday morning, and Dale was not exactly a fan.

Dale told Keilar and co-host John Berman that the law is about “scoring points with the conservative base by going after the media,” as well as “the growing disrespect for the principle of a free press, for the First Amendment, throughout certain segments of the Republican party, not just the base but elected officials.”

“You can’t have facts running rampant. I mean imagine a world where there are just too many facts around there, when facts are just allowed to run around,” Berman joked, to which Dale cracked “I’d be scared, John.”

The bill was introduced Tuesday by Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock, and would carry stiff penalties for any fact-checker who didn’t register:

The bill requires qualifying fact checkers to file proof of a $1 million fidelity bond with the Secretary of State’s office, which will be tasked with developing the “form and manner of registration and filing.” An “affected person” could bring a civil action in any county district court to claim the bond for “any wrongful conduct that is a violation of the laws of this state.” The bond could be forfeited at the discretion of the judge for “demonstrable harm” stemming from something a fact checker wrote, Maddock wrote. Fact checkers found to be in violation of the registry requirements could be fined $1,000 per day of violation.

The Detroit News also noted that Maddock “first floated the idea of licensing fact checkers in a tweet that also called for the burning of all Dominion voting machines ‘so we don’t use them in future elections.'”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

