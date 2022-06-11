WATCH: David Hogg Screams Into Mic at D.C. Protest Over Gun Reform, Insists ‘This Time is Different’

March for Our Lives founder David Hogg led a gun reform protest in Washington D.C. on Saturday, insisting demand for new legislation is different now with Donald Trump out of office.

While speaking to the crowd of demonstrators, Hogg claimed “this time is different” and believed in the line so much he got the crowd chanting with him for a few moments. He interrupted his own screaming chant at one point to ask a friend to take a photo but then continued leading the call to action.

Explaining why now is different in the wake of the Uvalde shooting, the Parkland survivor said there are more Republicans, gun owners, and Independents involved with the group and calling for gun reform than ever before.

Not only do we have more Republicans and gun owners and Democrats and Independents marching with us than ever before, the last time that I spoke at an event like this, we didn’t have the White House, we didn’t have the Senate, or the House, and now we have all three.

Hogg recalled that while Trump was in the White House, he was contacted about taking part in a potential “listening session,” which never actually happened because the young activist hung up on the administration.

“We don’t need to have a listening session. We need to have action,” he recalled saying at the time.

Things are different with Joe Biden in office, Hogg said, as this time he did accept an invitation to the White House to discuss new gun legislation. Hogg touted some reforms in certain states his group has backed, like raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm and requiring background checks on all gun sales.

“In four years — the reason why I know this time is different is because I went from hanging up on the White House to going and meeting in the West Wing because we turned out and voted,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

