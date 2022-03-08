WATCH: Intelligence Official Estimates Up to 4,000 Russian Troops Have Died Invading Ukraine

The U.S. intelligence community has estimated up to 4,000 Russian soldiers might have been killed in less than two weeks of fighting in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces into the country on Feb. 24. He declared he would “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

The world has since witnessed his cruelty as images of civilian deaths have gone viral.

Soldiers from Russia’s military have been photographed killing men, women, and children. They have also bombed a hospital and residential buildings throughout Ukraine’s cities.

According to Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who is the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Russian causalities are also mounting.

Berrier addressed the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday, where he offered lawmakers the best estimate of Russian losses.

CIA Director William Burns first told the committee Russian causalities have been “far in excess” of what Putin had anticipated.

Burns further stated Putin’s plan was “premised on a “quick, decisive victory.”

“That has not oven to be the case,” he added, before he deferred questions on the matter of losses over to Berrier.

Ranking committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) asked Berrier, “Are we learning the Russian military is far less competent than we imagined? How do you assess their performance, thus far?

“Chairman, I think the Russian army reformed into this thing we call the new look army,” Berrier said. “They task organize themselves into a smaller battalion, tactical groups. Fundamentally that is not a bad construct.”

He added: “I think they had a bad plan. And I think their logistic support is not what it needs to be to develop the situation that they wanted to do.”

Schiff then asked, “Are you able to say in open session how many Russian troops have been killed?”

“With low confidence, somewhere between 2,000 and 4,000,” Berrier responded. “That number comes from some intelligence sources, but also open-source, and how we pull that together.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

