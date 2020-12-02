John Mulaney opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about his run-in with the Secret Service this year — revealing that one of his jokes got him into a bit of trouble.

Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live on February 29 — making a pretty controversial joke about Julius Caeser and the end of his reign (and, consequently, the end of his life).

During Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mulaney remembered starting the joke by reminding the audience that it was a leap year, which was started by Julius Caeser.

“And another thing that happened to Caeser was that he was stabbed to death by a bunch of senators because he went crazy,” Mulaney told Kimmel, reciting the joke.”And I said, ‘that’s an interesting thing that can happen.'”

After earning quite a few laughs from Kimmel and his audience, Mulaney realized he had just repeated the joke that got him into trouble.

“What also happened was, there is a service that operates for the president, and they’re secret. They’re a secret service,” the stand-up comedian added.

An amused Kimmel then asked how Mulaney could possibly know about them if they’re a secret.

“I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there’s a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much,” Mulaney revealed.

Mulaney addressed another controversial joke he made on the popular sketch show, which raised some eyebrows on the other side of the political aisle.

During his most recent monologue, Mulaney called the 2020 election an “elderly man contest,” arguing that no matter who won, “nothing much will change in the United States.”

“I should have said ‘I very much want one to win over the other and there will be improvements if one wins.’ I deserve the backlash. I just forgot to do it,” Mulaney said to Kimmel, later revealing, “I like people and I’m generally happy and not deeply angry, so I’m a Democrat.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

