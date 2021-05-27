Fox News’ John Roberts held an interview with Tom Cotton (R-AR) where he came up with an awkward, uncomfortable way to tee-up the senator to bash his political and media critics.

Cotton appeared on Thursday’s America Reports for a segment on the the Wuhan lab leak theory pertaining to the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. The theory has received an upswell in public interest ever since it was reported that three Wuhan Institute of Virology researchers were hospitalized in November 2019 with Covid-like symptoms. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden says he has asked the intelligence community to increase their stat-gathering efforts, and that the United States will work to put international pressure on China over their lack of transparency with Covid.

Cotton has slammed China countless times for their coronavirus disinformation, and for over a year, he ran with the theory that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese laboratory instead of emerging naturally as health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said is more likely. As such, Roberts brought Cotton onto the show, and he did so with this … jovial introduction:

As we pointed out at the top of this hour, you were one of those people who was dismissed as a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist for even entertaining the idea that this thing emanated from a lab. I’m wondering, have you been sending recipes to your detractors on how to cook crow?

Cotton laughed, before getting down to business and saying China must be held accountable over the pandemic. The interview went on for a while with Cotton’s thoughts on the connotations of these developments. But later, Roberts once again asked about the senator’s critics eating crow.

I know you said at the top of this segment that the more important thing than watching your critics eat crow was to get to the bottom of what happened…But there’s got to be a certain sense of ‘I told you so’ and ‘Where were you a year ago?’…

Watch above, via Fox News.

