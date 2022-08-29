WATCH: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Cameo at the VMAs in First Public Appearance Since Trial

Johnny Depp made a bizarre, surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards with a sequence of cameos as the event’s signature “moonman.”

The award show took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night, and throughout the evening, an astronaut floated from the ceiling as a nod to the VMA’s “moonman” statuette. Shortly after Fergie and Lizzo wrapped up the first musical performance of the night, the astronaut lifted his visor shield and Depp’s face was digitally imposed inside of the helmet.

“Hey, you know what? I needed the work,” Depp said, as the crowd cheered.

Depp’s moonman remained present in the air throughout the evening. At one point, the show came back from commercials, and Depp welcomed viewers back by saying “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f*cking music, shall we?”

Later on, Depp once again welcomed back viewers from an ad break by telling the crowd “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Bat Mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need. Anything. Oh, and I’m also a dentist.”

This was Depp’s first public appearance since the conclusion of his defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The civil trial gravitated around 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote where she implicated Depp for domestic violence against her during their relationship (even though she didn’t say Depp’s name). Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard won one defamation claim against Depp, winning $2 million in compensatory damages.

