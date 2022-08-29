Hillary Clinton Posts Pic to Support Party-Loving Prime Minister of Finland: ‘Keep Dancing’

Hillary Clinton is throwing her support behind Finland Prime Minister Sanna Martin — as the 36-year-old head of state makes headlines for her extracurricular activities.

Clinton took to Twitter to post a picture of herself dancing at Colombian club in 2012 to support Martin.

“As Ann Richards said, ‘Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels,'” Clinton wrote. “Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing,

@marinsanna.”

As Ann Richards said, “Ginger Rogers did everything that Fred Astaire did. She just did it backwards and in high heels.” Here’s me in Cartagena while I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State. Keep dancing, @marinsanna. pic.twitter.com/btAtUFOcNV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2022

Martin replied to the tweet, thanking the former secretary of state.

Marin has faced criticism as videos and photos have shown her dancing and partying in her off hours, including one where video where she is dancing intimately with a man who is not her husband at a club. Some questioned whether Marin was taking drugs, and she responded by taking a drug test, which came back negative.

“I am human. During these dark times, I too need some joy, light and fun. And that involves all sorts of photos and videos which I would not like to see, and I know you would not like to see. It’s private, it’s joyful and it’s life,” Marin said addressing the videos.

‘I am a human … But I have not missed a single day of work, a single task, and I never will’ — Finnish PM Sanna Marin continued to defend herself from the fallout of several leaked videos showing her drinking and partying with personal friends pic.twitter.com/sA82YnpNxJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 25, 2022

