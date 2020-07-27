Regis Philbin was a staple of American television for decades, known by many as the co-host of one of the most popular morning talk shows for decades. He co-hosted alongside Kathie Lee Gifford for 15 years, and then alongside Kelly Ripa for 11 years, before he finally decided to leave the show in 2011.

Both Gifford and Ripa got emotional Monday memorializing Philbin and reflecting on their many years of working with him.

Gifford appeared on the Today Show Monday and recalled the last time she met with Philbin before his passing.

“In all the years we were together, we never had one cross word. Not one,” she said.

Gifford got emotional as she talked about how well they worked together for all those years and how they ended up becoming a daytime TV hit “just being who we were.”

She even recalled a hilarious segment from a few years ago anen a big bird landed on her head and Philbin immediately rolled with it.

On Live! with Kelly and Ryan, Ripa said, “You always know that certain things are inevitable, and passing away is one of those things, but Regis was one of the people that we all believed, I think, would somehow figure out a way around the inevitable.”

She talked about what Philbin meant to her and to his family (as well as her own) and what a “funny dad” he was.

One thing Ripa said she would remember most about Phil is “his relationship with my kids” and the warm and hilariously adult way he would engage with kids.

The show also brought on longtime executive producer Michael Gelman to reflect on his long-time relationship, which he said had a father-son dynamic — only “I was the father, he was the son.”

