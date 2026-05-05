Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed the press on Tuesday to focus on a key talking point about the Iran war, but admitted he can’t “tell you what to write.”

Rubio joined the White House press briefing room on Tuesday to give an update on the Iran war. The secretary of state announced that the U.S. military would be conducting non-offensive operations to rescue stranded ships in the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

Amid a ceasefire, Iran has been targeting and charging tolls on ships using the Strait of Hormuz, something Rubio called for an immediate end to.

Rubo said on Tuesday that the goal of operations in the Strait is to “establish a zone of transit that is protected by a bubble, both naval and air assets, and then allow ships who want to move to move through there and get to market.”

The secretary called Iran’s current leadership “insane in the brain” and difficult to negotiate with. Rubio wrapped up his opening comments by stressing to the gathered reporters one particular point he feels be focused on above all else.

“Guys, again, if you take anything away today and I can’t tell you what to write, but Iran cannot be allowed to normalize this control,” he said. “It’s completely unlawful, illegal, it’s outrageous, and every country in the world should be joining us in condemning it and doing something about it but the United States has stepped up and is trying to do something.”

The secretary warned Iran that if they continue on the path they’re on they will face “economic collapse” and “growing isolation.”

“They really should not test the will of the United States, at least not under President Donald Trump,” Rubio said. “He has proven time and again that he will back up what he says and if they test him, ultimately they will lose, the hard way, the easy way, the long way, the short way, they will lose.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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