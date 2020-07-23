WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Attempts to Spin Trump’s Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted to spin President Donald Trump’s well-wishes to former Jeffrey Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell on Fox News, Thursday.

“The other day he was asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s being federally prosecuted for allegedly recruiting, grooming, sexually abusing underage girls. He said, ‘I just wish her well, frankly. I wish her well.’ That raises some eyebrows, Kayleigh,” declared Bret Baier to McEnany during the interview.

“What the president was noting is that the last person who was charged in this case ended up dead in a jail cell and the president wants justice to be served for the victims in this case and he prefers this to play out in a courtroom,” the press secretary responded.

Baier asked, “Have you talked to him about that?” to which McEnany replied, “I have spoken to him about that.”

“Because a lot of people were saying it just seemed a strange answer,” Baier pushed, prompting McEnany to shoot back, “This president is the president that banned Jeffrey Epstein from coming to Mar-a-Lago. This president was always on top of this, ahead of this, noting this, banning this man from his property long before this case was even being played out in a court of law.”

Baier promptly dropped the topic, concluding, “Kayleigh, we appreciate the time and the info and we will see the president today at 5 p.m. Appreciate it.”

President Trump was condemned this week — including by House Republicans — for saying about Maxwell, “I just wish her well, frankly… I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach. I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well.”

Watch above via Fox News.

