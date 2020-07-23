Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden shared a broad-range conversation on Thursday about the challenges and changes America has seen since the end of their administration.

As Biden pursues his effort to succeed Obama by defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, the two Democrats spoke about the state of the economy, health care, and especially Trump’s leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and Obama recalled how they came into office during the financial troubles of 2009, so they started by going over Biden’s proposed platform to cope with the pandemic’s challenges, stimulate businesses enough to get them back on their feet, and then restructure the economy in order to promote opportunity while preventing future complications.

“We have got to sustain and keep people from going under forever,” Biden said. “There’s already 10,000 businesses that are not likely to open again, and a significant number of small businesses and minority businesses. Number two, when they’re able to come back, they not only are able to keep their folks employed on a payroll, but they’re able to cover overhead. They’re able to cover the additional expenses.”

The socially-distanced conversation went on with discussions about Trump’s efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act, America’s continued social unrest on race issues, and the president’s responsibilities to the American people, among other topics.

