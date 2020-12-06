Georgia Republican incumbent Senator Kelly Loeffler during Sunday night’s debate, was asked by Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock about her large trading of stocks ahead of public knowledge on the coronavirus pandemic, to which Loeffler responded by claiming she had been “completely exonerated” of such allegations.

“When you received the private briefing regarding the coronavirus pandemic, you dumped millions of dollars of stock in order to protect your own investments, and then weeks later when there came an opportunity to give ordinary Georgians an extra $600 of relief, you said you saw no need and called it counterproductive,” Warnock stated.

The Democratic Georgia Senate candidate then asked Loeffler a loaded question.

“Why do you think it’s counterproductive to help ordinary Georgians in the middle of a pandemic?” Warnock asked.

Loeffler quickly fired back, stating that she had been “completely exonerated” following the reports about her trading on the stock market.

“Thank you for that question because I’ve been completely exonerated,” Loeffler replied. “Those are lies perpetrated by the left-wing media and Democrats to distract from their radical agenda. Since I got to the Senate, I’ve worked hard to deliver relief to Georgians during this pandemic, and I’m continuing to do that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

