Attorney General William Barr is appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee committee today, which will be his first session of testimony since the release of Robert Mueller‘s investigative report. The hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.

Barr is expected to face tough questions from Democrats because of how he handled the report’s release, and also for the determinations he made with his 4 page summary on its findings. Much of this has to do with how Barr has said there isn’t enough evidence of corrupt intent or criminal activity to form an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump.

The hearing comes a day after reports came out about how Mueller confronted Barr and said he failed to effectively convey “the context, nature, and substance” of the special counsel’s biggest findings. Even though Mueller declined to draw a conclusion on obstruction himself, he pointed to a multitude of instances where Trump attempted to interfere with investigations into him, plus there are outstanding questions about whether Mueller wanted Congress to make the final determination about whether to bring charges against Trump.

Barr is expected to say in his prepared remarks that he lived up to the commitments he made during his confirmation hearing. He will also argue that he never tried to “overrule the Special Counsel on any proposed action,” and he will also most likely defend his release of the report’s bottom-line conclusions despite Mueller’s objections.

