White house Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a briefing with the press pool today. The event is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

It is possible that McEnany will be asked about President Donald Trump’s approach to the nation’s unrest in the fallout from violent, destructive protests in Kenosha. Trump travelled to Wisconsin earlier in the week, during which time, he meet with law enforcement, visited areas damaged by violent protesters, and condemned rioters and aggregators. Former Vice President Joe Biden is traveling to Kenosha today in order to meet with law enforcement, political officials, and protesters against racial injustice and the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The briefing comes hours after McEnany gave an interview to Fox News, but she might be pressed further on Trump’s apparent encouragement for voters to illegally try voting twice in the 2020 election. This stems from a series of remarks Trump made in North Carolina, telling his supporters to vote by mail as well as in person in a kind of stress-test for the integrity of the electoral system. Intentionally voting twice in the same election would be an act of voter fraud.

Other topics that might arise include the controversy over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s salon visit amid the coronavirus pandemic, plus New York Governor Andrew Cuomo saying Trump would need an “army” if he considers visiting the Big Apple

