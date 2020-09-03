White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany faced questions on Thursday over President Donald Trump’s insinuation that his supporters should try to cast their votes twice in the 2020 election.

As Trump spoke in North Carolina on Wednesday, he offered a series of suggestions that people should send in their mail-in ballots, then go try to vote again as a sort of test on the security of election systems:

If you get the unsolicited ballot, send it in and then go make sure it counted, and if it doesn’t tabulate your vote, you just vote. If they calculate it very late, which they shouldn’t be doing, they will see you voted and so it won’t count. So send it in early and then go and vote.

Intentionally voting twice in the same election would be an act of voter fraud, and Fox News’ Sandra Smith grilled McEnany on this during an interview for America’s Newsroom.

“Obviously, if that’s the suggestion, it would be against the law,” Smith said. “Why did the president say that?”

McEnany insisted Trump was not telling voters to do anything illegal, but to make sure their votes are tabulated and then vote if they are not.

“He wants verification,” she said. “The Democrats want a whole new fraudulent system of mail-in voting never tried before in American history, and Democrats are saying trust us but don’t verify.”

This is a continuation of the Trump administration’s evidence-free claim that mail-in voting leads to mass electoral corruption, even though Trump and McEnany have both used mail-in voting. Smith stayed on topic despite the press secretary’s claims, saying “‘send it in early and then go and vote.’ Isn’t that telling someone to go vote twice?”

Watch McEnany’s response above, via Fox News.

