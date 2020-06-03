Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, where he is expected to face on how he handled the Justice Department’s investigations into President Donald Trump and Russia’s interference with the 2016 election. The hearing is scheduled to begin shortly.

Rosenstein is expected to face questions about how investigations were conducted into whether President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign was involved with Russia’s malfeasance to his benefit during the election. There is also a high probability Rosenstein will be grilled for his decision-making in terms of appointing Robert Mueller and setting the parameters for the special counsel’s probe on the president.

Other topics likely to arise include Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s review on the FBI’s conduct, the controversy surrounding the unmasking of Michael Flynn, reports about Rosenstein’s alleged deliberations whether to secretly record Trump, and the president’s poorly-enunciated claims that Barack Obama’s administration committed illegal action against him.

Watch live above, via NBC.

