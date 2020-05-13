Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden was revealed to have been listed on acting intelligence chief Richard Grenell’s list of “names of Obama administration officials who ‘unmasked’ Michael Flynn following his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States in 2016,” Wednesday.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) released the list, showing Biden’s name among others, which opened with, “Below is a list of recipients who may have received Lt. Gen Flynn’s identity in response to a request processed between 8 November 2016 and 31 January 2017 to unmask an identity that had been generically referred to in an NSA foreign intelligence report.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director for National Intelligence James Clapper were also named.

As noted by Politico, “An accompanying memo to Grenell, signed by National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone, notes that each person was ‘an authorized recipient’ and that the unmasking was approved through the agency’s normal process.”

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Grenell had “given the Justice Department the names of Obama administration officials who ‘unmasked’ Michael Flynn following his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States in 2016,” after deciding to declassify the names.

