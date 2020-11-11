WATCH LIVE: Trump Visits Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day Observance, First Appearance Since Election Called for Biden

President Donald Trump will visit Arlington National Cemetery to take part in an observance commemorating Veterans Day.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump will be on hand for the ceremony. Trump, like his predecessors, has taken part in the event annually.

It is Trump’s first public appearance since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election by every major media organization. Trump previously appeared last Thursday, speaking briefly at a White House news conference during which he falsely claimed Democrats rigged the election.

In the days since, the president’s appearances have been limited to Twitter. He has been quite active on the platform, lobbing up various inaccurate statements about the election.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. Watch above, via PBS.

