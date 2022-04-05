Much has been made of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and his rash of traffic violations. Dash camera video from one of the congressman’s most recent stops shows he was unaware he did not own the vehicle he was driving.

Cawthorn, who has tested the patience of Republicans nationally and in his state, has received multiple traffic tickets in recent months. In addition to two speeding tickets Since October, the 26-year-old was cited last month for driving with a revoked license.

As FOX 46 in Charlotte reported, it is unclear why the license was revoked. But the outlet has been working to obtain dash camera footage of his stops.

He was pulled over in Buncombe County, North Carolina, last October for allegedly driving 89 mph in a 65-mph zone.

FOX 46 obtained footage from the North Carolina Highway Patrol of the stop. It shows Cawthorn was not carrying a license, and was also unaware his father owned the car he was driving.

During a friendly exchange with a trooper, Cawthorn was asked if he was the registered owner of the vehicle he was driving. He answered in the affirmative.

Video shows the trooper returned to his cruiser to look up the car through its license plate. Moments later, the officer returned.

“Let me get some information from you,” the officer said. “It looks like it’s registered to, I guess, your dad?”

“Is it really?” Cawthorn responded.

The trooper eventually allowed the congressman to go about his business and informed him he would have to show up for court for the ticket.

Following the stop in Buncombe County, Cawthorn was cited on Jan. 8 for allegedly driving 87 mph in a 70-mph zone in Polk County.

The North Carolina Republican was then cited for driving without a license on March 3 in Cleveland County.

A representative for Cawthorn told Asheville’s Citizen Times last month Cawthorn expects to have his traffic issues “resolved quickly.”

Watch above, via FOX 46.

