WATCH: MSNBC Guest Calls Musk Reinstating Trump a Case of ‘Very Privileged White Cis Hetero Men Protecting Each Other’

MSNBC guest Danielle Moodie-Mills slammed Elon Musk’s reinstatement of Donald Trump on Twitter by calling it an example of “very white, privileged, cis, hetero men” sticking together to protect each other.

Moodie-Mills joined Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday for a panel which poked fun at Musk for reviving Trump’s Twitter account for the first time since the former president was banned from the platform after the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s reinstatement followed the ex-president calling on his supporters to vote in Musk’s poll about whether to restore his account. The former president’s reinstatement has alarmed political watchers amid the tumultous early days of Musk’s reign as Twitter boss.

When Mohyeldin invited Moodie-Mills to join his discussion about the restoration of Trump’s account, she made it abundantly clear that she did not approve.

I am absolutely disgusted. But what else do we expect from very white, privileged, cis, hetero men protecting each other? Because we always mistake wealth and inheritance for genius. So yay! Elon Musk gets what he wants, his buddy back on the air in order to finish burning down democracy, while he finishes burning down the town square.

The panel found Moodie-Mills’ comments highly amusing, and Mohyeldin continued from there by returning to Twitter’s pandemonium and calling it Musk’s “44 billion dollar toy that he’s playing with.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com