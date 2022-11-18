Musk Begs Twitter Workers to ‘Please Report’ in Leaked Email a Day After Reportedly Locking Them Out

Elon Musk asked anyone capable of writing software to show up to an emergency meeting Friday less than a day after he reportedly denied all employees access to Twitter’s offices.

CNN obtained an email from Musk that requested assistance at the company’s San Francisco headquarters, in spite of reported fears some might sabotage the platform.

“Anyone who can actually write software, please report to the 10th floor at 2pm today,” the email read.

It is unclear what Musk wants from the software engineers. The email was sent out hours after multiple sources reported a mass exodus of employees after the Twitter owner’s timed ultimatum to go “hardcore” to reform the platform or accept three-month severance packages.

Scores of employees were said to have rebuffed the billionaire’s plans to transform his $44 billion investment into “Twitter 2.0.”

Thursday evening, Zoë Schiffer of Platformer said she had been told the ultimatum failed to motivate employees. Musk reportedly ordered Twitter offices closed over fears the platform would be sabotaged by employees who intended to quit:

Twitter just alerted employees that effective immediately, all office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access is suspended. No details given as to why. We’re hearing this is because Elon Musk and his team are terrified employees are going to sabotage the company. Also, they’re still trying to figure out which Twitter workers they need to cut access for.

Twitter users began saying their goodbyes Thursday night over fears the platform would go offline. It is unclear how many employees have resigned.

Musk offered no indication Twitter’s future was in peril as he posted a series of tweets Friday morning.

What should Twitter do next? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Note, this applies just to the individual tweet, not the whole account — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump decision has not yet been made. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

Watch above, via CNN.

