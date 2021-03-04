MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff got hit with an unexpected surprise while on air during a windy Thursday in Otay Mesa, CA.

Before being able to get even a single word in, Soboroff was nearly crushed by a falling light fixture.

Fortunately, Soboroff caught the fixture before it could cause any damage, barely skipping a beat before continuing on with his reporting on border patrol locations.

“Craig, happens sometimes at a breezy border location,” he said to MSNBC’s Craig Melvin, before quickly returning to his reporting on his recent interview with Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“What I think was the most important thing you heard was that the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security said, I have not excluded anything,” he said of the interview. “I have not excluded anything when it comes to holding the Attorney General — excuse me, holding the Trump administration responsible for the potential criminality when it comes to the family separation policy, Craig. It was a wide ranging interview. We’re going to have more for you in a little bit, but that’s one of the headlines just for starters.”

Melvin later praised the reporter, saying, “A wide ranging interview that nearly cost you your life there, it would seem. Jacob Soboroff, unflappable, as always, my friend.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

