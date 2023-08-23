WATCH: News Anchor Gobsmacked When Her Boyfriend Surprises Her With On-Air Marriage Proposal

Tennessee news anchor Cornelia Nicholson got a surprise of the best sort while recording a promo for an upcoming newscast on NBC affiliate WRCB.

“And coming up right now, we have the story of two young journalists who just so happened to find love in the same industry…” Nicholson read before breaking into a huge, if unsure, smile.

“Local 3’s Riley Nagel joins us in the studio for a special report?” a questioning Nicholson asked more than said, as her eyes made contact with her boyfriend off-camera.

“That’s right, Cornelia, I do have a very special report,” Nagel said as the camera widened to show the reporter approaching the anchor desk with a bouquet of flowers.

“I thought it’d be fitting to ask you this question here, since we met in news. Cornelia Nicholson, would you marry me?” Nagel asked while sinking to one knee and producing a stunning engagement ring.

“I’m going to cry!” Nicholson exclaimed before saying “Yeah!”

“I’ve got to put it on? I’m kind of shaking,” Nagel said as Nicholson reached out with her left hand.

The two exchanged “I love you’s” before Nagel pulled his fiancee in for a kiss and embrace.

The two newscasters met in Montana some four years ago, and Nagel said he was “very drawn” to her.

“You have such an amazing personality. You’re so bright, and you always light up a room when you come in, and make everyone laugh,” he said during the proposal.

“You’re one of the reasons, or pretty much the main reason, I’m still in news today. You’re always pushing me to do better in news and in other aspects in my life,” Nagel said.

Nagel told a fellow newscaster after the proposal, “She had some hints, she had some ideas on when it was going to happen…but she didn’t know what was going on.”

Watch the clip above via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com