WATCH: OAN Anchor Absolutely Loses it Upon Seeing a Pride Flag in Surreal, Homophobic Meltdown

One America News anchor Alison Steinberg short-circuited over the weekend — going on a profane meltdown over seeing the rainbow flag in the middle of Pride Month.

Steinberg, who previously mused that it was “gay” to support Ukraine in their war against the invading Russian military, posted a fire-breathing rant to Instagram on Saturday night over seeing the LGBT pride flag fly over Huntington Beach.

“Guess what I came home to be greeted with?” Steinberg said while pointing to the flag. “This f*cking bullsh*t.”

That was hardly the end of it:

What the hell is that? Huntington Beach is the town of good ol’ fashioned, hard-working American people! People that worked all through the Covid lockdowns. Yes, that’s right! Huntington Beach never shut down through any of the Covid nonsense f*ckery. And now we’re peddling this garbage!? What the hell is this? The only flag that should be up there is the American flag. This is a disgrace to our city and it should be taken down immediately! Whoever the hell is running this town needs to be fired! Make America great again! Make Huntington Beach great again.

Steinberg’s comments come as conservatives have groaned in the past about public spaces flying the rainbow flag. The Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe V. Wade has prompted a great deal of discussion about the possible consequences for LGBTQ rights, especially after Justice Clarence Thomas said it could lead to the overturn of Obergefell v. Hodges, which affirms the right to same-sex marriage.

