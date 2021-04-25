The way Newt Gingrich sees it, President Joe Biden is “attacking people of traditional values” in America by letting U.S. embassies raise the rainbow flag.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in a State Department communique that he was reversing the Trump administration’s effective ban on embassies being allowed to fly the flag in solidarity with the LGBTQ community. This came up when Gingrich spoke to Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night, and he railed about how it proves that “the left has decided they are going to try to push all the regular Americans into a corner where they either have to fight — in which they will be attacked by the news media — or just cave and hide.”

If you listed every idiotic thing that the Biden administration has done in the first 100 days, you would begin to realize, whether it’s threatening everybody who believe in the Second Amendment, or attacking everybody who believes in right to life, or attacking people of traditional values who are appalled that this administration would fly the gay flag at American embassies all over the world.

“It’s like they have a checklist of what can we do that will infuriate traditional Americans,” Gingrich continued. He continued to blast the Biden administration as “deliberately anti-American” and “deliberately committed to infuriating the majority of the American people.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

