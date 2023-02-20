WATCH: Piers Morgan Pushes George Santos to Admit, ‘I’ve Been a Terrible Liar’

Fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) joined Piers Morgan on his Fox Nation show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, where the host pushed the Republican congressman to own up to his many tall tales.

Ahead of the interview, Morgan tweeted a laundry list of some of the lies Santos has told:

Did he lie about his entire education?

Was he ever a Wall St star?

Was his mother in the Twin Towers on 9/11?

Did his grandparents survive the Holocaust?

Is he even Jewish?

Tonight, I go one-on-one with serial liar Geroge Santos

Morgan teased a key clip from the interview ahead of its airing Monday night. Santos was reportedly scheduled to sit down with CNN’s Don Lemon initially, but decided to cancel that interview and go with Morgan after Lemon made comments widely seen as sexist about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley last week.

“You claimed to be a Wall Street superstar. I was this, my family was this. And it was all untrue. So I don’t categorize these as mistakes. I think that part of your process, a cathartic process of redemption, if you like, it’s going to start from, ‘I’ve been a terrible liar.’ I mean, would you be prepared to say that?”

Morgan asked.

“Sure. Well, like I said,” Santos replied.

“Well, go on then,” pressed Morgan.

“I’ve been a terrible liar on those subjects. And what I tried to convey to the American people is I made mistakes of allowing the pressures of what I thought needed to be done in order… This wasn’t about tricking anybody. This wasn’t about this,” Santos continued as Morgan jumped back in.

“Yes, it was!” Morgan declared as Santos tripped over his words.

“No, no, no, no. Let me finish,” Santos shot back.

“The whole thing was about tricking people,” Morgan insisted.

“Let me finish. It wasn’t about tricking the people. This was about getting accepted by the party here locally,” Santos concluded.

Santos has been accused of lying about everything from his employment and educational history to his heritage, and his mother being in the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11 attacks. He is also under investigation by the Justice Department over questions about his campaign’s finances, including loaning the campaign hundreds of thousands of dollars after declaring no assets and a $55,000 salary just two years before.

Watch the clip above and more of the interview here.

