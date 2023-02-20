Brit Hume Says Trump Is Viewed as a ‘Loser’ by Some Voters, Predicts There’s ‘Real Reason to Doubt’ Him in 2024

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume isn’t so sure about former President Donald Trump’s prospects in 2024.

During Monday’s Special Report, anchor Bret Baier asked Hume about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ trips to various states recently. Earlier in the day, the governor was in Staten Island, New York. DeSantis is expected by many to announce his presidential candidacy soon, which would put him on a collision course with Trump, who declared in November.

Trump has repeatedly attacked DeSantis, saying the governor is being “disloyal” to him after receiving Trump’s endorsement for governor in 2018.

Baier stated DeSantis is “taking a road test on different issues around the country,” adding, “He is getting backlash, or I guess offensive language from the former president.”

Hume said that was bound to happen:

Well, that was inevitable, I think, because, obviously, Mr. Trump recognizes that this governor who just won reelection by nearly 20 points is at the moment in the eyes of most people a winner, whereas he, Mr. Trump – although there’s skeptics about how it happened – was a loser. And he hates that. Trump really doesn’t like that. And, therefore, he doesn’t like DeSantis. And he’ll be laying about himself in many directions if many more candidates get in the race. I’m not sure that act will play as well this time as it did back in 2016. I think there’s real reason to doubt that.

Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are so far the only Republicans to throw their hats in the 2024 ring, though others are expected to join. Haley, who was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, has already been on the receiving end of multiple attacks from her former boss since she declared last week.

Watch above via Fox News.

