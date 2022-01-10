One rarely gets the opportunity to see a video of a police officer pulling a pilot out of a recently crashed airplane, but this video ramps that experience up exponentially.

A Los Angeles area cop is being lauded as a hero after saving the life of the unnamed pilot, whose small airplane crash-landed on train tracks. Remarkably dramatic bodycam footage has been released showing the cop pulling the pilot to safety split seconds before what appears to be a commuter rail train smashes into the crashed airplane.

KTLA-5 reports:

The crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m., involved a “small single engine airplane,” which was damaged when it landed on the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks near Whiteman Airport, the LAFD said in a pair of alerts. The Associated Press identified the plane as a Cessna 172. After the pilot was removed from the plane by the Los Angeles Police Department, the aircraft was struck by an oncoming train, the LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau said on Twitter.

The stunning footage was aired Monday morning on the TODAY show as part of its Headlines segment, to which host Savannah Guthrie, who reported that the pilot was taken to the hospital where he was treated for cuts and bruises.

