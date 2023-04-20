WATCH: SpaceX Launch of Biggest Rocket Ever Explodes Mid-Flight, Shocking CNN Anchors

SpaceX launched the most powerful rocket ever from Texas Thursday morning, and when the test launch went awry in an apparent explosion shortly after launch, CNN anchor John Berman reacted with quite the understatement: “Something just went a little bit wrong.”

To be clear, the rocket was unmanned and it exploded over the Gulf of Mexico, so there are no reported injuries, thankfully.

The launch of the SpaceX Starship was temporarily delayed but the countdown resumed shortly after 8:30 am CT, and initially everything went smoothly, with the rocket taking off and leaving the launchpad.

Berman was joined by his colleagues Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner in the CNN News Central newsroom to watch and report on the launch.

The troubles began when the super heavy booster was supposed to begin to separate from the rocket, which would send the rocket into a flipping maneuver. Observers did see the rocket begin to flip, but instead of the stage separation beginning, the rocket continued to flip without separating.

“It looks like we saw the start of the flip,” said CNN aerospace analyst Miles O’Brien, but “the entire Starship stack’s continuing to rotate. We should have had separation by now. Obviously, this is does not appear to be a nominal situation.”

The cameras then showed the rocket exploding.

“Obviously, something just went a little bit wrong,” replied Berman, “Despite the cheering you’re seeing right now.”

O’Brien explained that out of the 33 separate engines on Starship, six of them had not lit, and he speculated that could “potentially affect the ability of the rocket to remain stable,” so it appeared ground control had pushed a “self-destruct button, which is designed to keep the rocket from flying into harm’s way.”

CNN correspondent Ed Lavandera reported that SpaceX officials had confirmed that the explosion was intentional, describing it as an “unplanned disassembly, which is just a technical way of saying that it all went terribly wrong.”

The SpaceX Twitter account put a positive spin on the explosion, calling the “rapid unscheduled disassembly” something that made the flight test even more “exciting,” and congratulating “the entire SpaceX team on an exciting first integrated flight test of Starship!”

SpaceX and Twitter CEO Elon Musk took a similar stance, calling the test launch “exciting” and saying they had “[l]earned a lot for next test launch in a few months.”

