Nearly eight hours of White House phone logs are missing from January 6. This raises a serious question about whether former President Donald Trump and his surrogates have engaged in a cover-up or opted to use disposable “burner” phones to avoid any trace of possible misconduct.

It’s a pretty enormous bombshell reported by Washinton Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. However, Fox News has spent exactly 37 seconds covering this story today thus far.

America’s Newsroom co-anchor Dana Perino said to viewers, “White House phone logs turned over to the January 6th committee reportedly show a seven-hour gap in Trump phone calls that very day.”

“According to those reports, the panel is now investigating whether the former president used back channels or burner phones to communicate with others, including during the attack on the capital,” she added. “This all comes as members of the January 6 panel voted unanimously to hold former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena to testify.”

Reports of missing phone logs first appeared in February from CNN and the New York Times, but the Washington Post story includes actual records.

Fox News covering this new development suggests that as the House Select Committee moves forward in its investigation of the events of Jan. 6 and the roles played by Trump and many of his surrogates, they will cover the story reasonably and dispassionately, which given their outsized influence and viewership, is no small thing.

