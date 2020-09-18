Bill Maher broke the news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing to his Real Time panel in the closing moments of taping Friday night — leading to some stunned reactions.

The HBO host elicited gasps from his studio audience when she shared the news.

“First of all, before we go on to the political part of it, she was just awesome.” News of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing arrived in the midst of our live taping this evening with @BillMaher, @traecrowder, @Timodc and @JaneFonda. pic.twitter.com/sTOFnPyqff — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) September 19, 2020

“No way!” Panelist and comedian Trae Crowder said — turning around to look at the Teleprompter from which Maher read the news.

“This is gonna get really, really ugly,” added Republican NeverTrump writer Tim Miller.

“Who’s gonna be the next Supreme Court Justice?” Maher asked. “Scott Baio?”

Before delving into the politics, though, Maher offered his tribute to the legendary Justice.

“She was just awesome,” he said.

