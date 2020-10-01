Multiple reporters unsuccessfully pressed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for a definitive answer on whether or not he supports packing the Supreme Court — calling him out for dodging the question during the debate.

“On the Supreme Court, some liberal friends of yours have talked about adding more justices to counteract what is happening right now,” a reporter asked Wednesday. “You dodged Chris Wallace’s question on that last night about packing the court, so let me ask you, do you support packing the court?”

Biden insisted he was not dodging the question but instead staying focused.

“If I answer the question, no matter which way I answer it. Then that becomes the headline tomorrow,” he added. “Instead of focusing on violation on the principal of the constitution that is going on right now.”

Biden went on to denounce the Republican party for pushing to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat before the election, denying American citizens a voice on the matter.

Another reporter asked him the same question, pressing Biden to either say “yes or no” regarding whether or not he supports packing the court.

Biden dodged the question again, explaining again he does not want to take away focus on the story he views as significantly more important: President Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s attempt to rush Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court.

For a third time, a reporter asked Biden to express his opinion on court-packing. He, again, did not.

“That’s exactly what they want you to talk about so we don’t talk about how they’re violating the constitution now,” Biden said of Republicans. “The constitution says that the American people … get an opportunity to chose who they want on the Supreme Court by who they pick as their senator and their president. It is always appropriate for the president and the Senate to make a judgment except once an election has started.”

