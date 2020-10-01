RealClearPolitics’ latest “No Toss-Up” election map forecast pushed six votes from President Donald Trump towards 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, meaning Biden now dominates Trump by a margin of more than 2-1.

RealClearPolitics’ forecast now places Biden at 359 votes against Trump’s 179, with Iowa flipping from Republican to Democrat.

Poll analyst and market research consultant Josh Jordan flagged the latest numbers on Twitter — writing, “With just 33 days to go, this is the problem for Trump: He not only needs to win a combination of WI/PA/MI, but needs to regain IA/OH/FL/NC/AZ.”

A week later and the RealClearPolitics “no tossup” map has moved 6 more electoral votes towards Biden, as Iowa flips making it 359-179. With just 33 days to go, this is the problem for Trump: He not only needs to win a combination of WI/PA/MI, but needs to regain IA/OH/FL/NC/AZ. https://t.co/tbJ3NYj4Kx pic.twitter.com/f6Omb2m0iq — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 1, 2020

The past few months have pushed several states blue, including Ohio, North Carolina, and Maine as Trump continues to slip behind Biden in the forecast.

RealClearPolitics’ electoral college forecast which factors in toss-ups places Biden at 226 and Trump at 125, with 187 electoral votes up for grabs. On Tuesday, toss-up state New Hampshire changed to Leans Biden.

On Wednesday, Republican-titled pollster Rasmussen — which has frequently shown some of the highest approval ratings for Trump — put Biden up eight points to 51 percent, against Trump’s 43 percent.

