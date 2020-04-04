WATCH: Tiger King Joe Exotic Speaks From Prison Days Before Being Isolated Over Coronavirus

“Tiger King” Joe Exotic aka Joe Schreibvogel and/or Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage was interviewed just days before he was moved into isolation over concerns about the coronavirus, and Netflix has released video of his brief remarks.

Reports emerged this week that Mr. Exotic had been moved into isolation when he was transferred from a jail where he might have been exposed to Covid-19, but there’s no evidence Netflix star has tested positive so far.

A statement posted to his Facebook page says he has not contracted the disease.

“Joe DOES NOT have the COVID-19 virus, he’s in a 14-day quarantine because he was transferred from another facility,” the statement says.

But just days earlier, he was interviewed from jail on March 22, and spoke for the first time about his sudden fame-slash-notoriety.

On Friday, Netflix tweeted video of the brief exchange.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here’s what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

The former zookeeper and current inmate exploded into pop culture after the addictive Netflix show “Tiger King” became a national obsession for people desperate to fill the time involuntarily freed up by the coronavirus pandemic. What began as a docuseries about big cats in captivity evolved into a twisty saga of bad romance and alleged murder-for-hire plots that defies belief.

If you don’t know why Mr. Exotic is in jail, or what those four responses mean, you’ll have to go watch the show. There be no spoilers here.

