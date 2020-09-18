Earlier this week, President Donald Trump publicly criticized his own FBI director, Christopher Wray for comments he made about Antifa and Russian interference to Congress.

Wray talked about Antifa and investigations into domestic terror, saying, “We look at Antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization.”

The FBI director also talked about “very active efforts” by Russia to interfere in the 2020 election and to “denigrate Vice President Biden.”

Trump went after him on both counts:

…And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER! https://t.co/yHLzB0RQ8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia. They will both, plus others, be able to interfere in our 2020 Election with our totally vulnerable Unsolicited (Counterfeit?) Ballot Scam. Check it out! https://t.co/mH3vrHWvS8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020

After his Friday press conference, the president said, “Antifa’s a bad group. And they’re criminals and they’re anarchists and they’re agitators and they’re looters and rioters. And when a man doesn’t say that, that bothers me. I wonder why he’s not saying that.”

One reporter asked if he wants to replace Wray as FBI director.

“We’re looking at a lot of different things. I did not like his answers yesterday,” Trump said.

