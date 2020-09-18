comScore
WATCH: Trump, Asked If He’s Looking to Replace FBI Director, Criticizes His Testimony and Says ‘We’re Looking at a Lot of Different Things’

By Josh FeldmanSep 18th, 2020, 5:03 pm

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump publicly criticized his own FBI director, Christopher Wray for comments he made about Antifa and Russian interference to Congress.

Wray talked about Antifa and investigations into domestic terror, saying, “We look at Antifa as more of an ideology or a movement than an organization.”

The FBI director also talked about “very active efforts” by Russia to interfere in the 2020 election and to “denigrate Vice President Biden.”

Trump went after him on both counts:

After his Friday press conference, the president said, “Antifa’s a bad group. And they’re criminals and they’re anarchists and they’re agitators and they’re looters and rioters. And when a man doesn’t say that, that bothers me. I wonder why he’s not saying that.”

One reporter asked if he wants to replace Wray as FBI director.

“We’re looking at a lot of different things. I did not like his answers yesterday,” Trump said.

