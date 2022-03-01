WATCH: Ukrainian Mother Gives CNN Harrowing Interview on Life in a Kyiv Basement Under Russia Attack

Olena Gnes is a Ukrainian mother of young children currently protecting her and her young kids in a Kyiv basement which is now being used as a bomb shelter.

On Monday night she stayed up until 4 AM local time for a stunningly moving appearance on CNN’s AC360 and shared in a remarkably graceful and thoughtful way what life is like for her and her family during what is now clearly a very unnerving time.

In better and more stable times, Gnes is a tour guide of Kyiv and Chernobyl. Since tensions have risen over a looming conflict with Russia, and in particular since the invasion of Russian forces into her nation last week, she has become better known for her YouTube page What is Ukraine, which details what life is like in what is becoming a wartorn state.

Gnes presented as a remarkably graceful and erudite subject for Anderson Cooper as she not only explained the bravery it takes to detail how she openly explained to her young children why they were in a basement out of safety. She even revealed how she was nursing her youngest child during the interview while also offering quite prosaic commentary on the situation unfolding around her.

Gnes is currently alone with her children as her journalist husband has joined Ukrainian forces to fight the Russian invasion of her homeland.

Watch above via CNN.

