WATCH: Ukrainians Jam Out to Bon Jovi As They Prepare to Defend Odessa

CNN’s New Day showed footage on Wednesday of Ukrainians jamming out on Tuesday to Jon Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” as they prepare to defend Odessa against Russia.

The video shows Ukrainians throwing sandbags onto a truck and along the shore as a man plays the song on the drums and the song blasts on stereos.

Bon Jovi retweeted a video of the Ukrainians jamming out and saluted them in a tweet, complete with a reference to his classic tune.

“This is for the ones who stood their ground… Odessa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini,” the rocker wrote.

Odessa, Ukraine. #SlavaUkraini 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/N9iT2EoeH7 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) March 22, 2022

The moment happened as people have fled Odessa amid the port city coming under attack by Russia.

President Joe Biden is on his way to NATO headquarters in Brussels amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced that there will be further sanctions against Russia.

“He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” said Sullivan, who didn’t specify the upcoming sanctions.

On Friday, Biden is scheduled to travel to Poland to meet President Andrzej Duda. The meeting comes weeks after the United States declined a Polish request to be an intermediary in transferring MiG fighter jets to Ukraine. In refusing the request, the Biden administration cited fears of escalation.

