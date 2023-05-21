WATCH: Warner Bros. Discovery Boss David Zaslav Gets Brutally Heckled During Boston University Commencement

Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav encountered angry chants of “pay your writers” as he delivered the 2023 commencement speech at Boston University on Sunday.

Zaslav spoke for about 20 minutes at Nickerson Field — where he was met with jeers from the moment he was introduced. As Zaslav offered his advice for the graduating class, there were repeated pauses and interruptions as hecklers were heard shouting “Shut up, Zaslav,” and “We don’t want you here.”

The protests became especially intense midway through Zaslav’s speech as he emphasized the importance of learning how to get along with colleagues in spite of differences. Zaslav had to pause at this juncture amid very audible chants of “pay your writers.”

“Some people will be looking for a fight,” said Zaslav as he eventually continued. “But don’t be the one they find it with. Focus on good people’s qualities.”

The protests against Zaslav clearly stemmed from the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America — which the WBD boss did not address during his remarks. Hecklers in and around the event carried signs in solidarity with the WGA, and a “pay your writers” banner was flown in the sky above before Zaslav took the stage.

Watch above.

