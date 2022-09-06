WATCH: Yankee Network Announcers Mistakenly Eulogize Reporter Who’s Still Alive

Over the weekend, social media was flooded with those eulogizing New York sports reporter Bob Trainor. There was just one problem, Trainor wasn’t dead.

In a clip circulating Twitter via Marc Ernay, an announcer for YES Network, Michael Kay, gave a touching eulogy to Trainor during Sunday’s Yankees game.

Sad news, if you’ve ever been around a major league ballpark or any sporting events in New York — football, basketball, hockey, you saw Bob Trainor there and he passed away, today. Forty-year fixture in all of the clubhouses. Our condolences go out to Bob’s family and friends. He was really part of the fabric of New York sports. He collected sound. The voices that you heard on the radio, that could be the sound that Bob Trainor picked up. So, he passed away, and again our condolences go out to his family and friends.

nice touch by @realmichaelkay (top 2, @yankees at @raysbaseball this afternoon on @yesnetwork) to remember a press box & locker room legend rip, bob trainor 😢 pic.twitter.com/mUF2wgK7um — Marc Ernay (@MarcErnay) September 5, 2022

Fans and friends read the loving condolences online and heard the eulogy but were shocked to hear the news. That was until another New York sports reporter Mike Mancuso of WFAN, refused to believe the reports. So, he called Trainor himself and to his shock, Trainor called him back.

Mancuso took to Twitter on Monday to report the good news, saying, “Friends, something didn’t feel right about the various reports of Bob’s passing, so I reached out and BOB called me this morning. HAPPY to say he’s alive and doing well. Bob is thankful for all the kind words. My sincere apologizes for responding to reports without confirmation.”

Friends, something didn’t feel right about the various reports of Bob’s passing, so I reached out and BOB called me this morning. HAPPY to say he’s alive and doing well. Bob is thankful for all the kind words. My sincere apologizes for responding to reports without confirmation. https://t.co/DGfECBX0Ep — Mike Mancuso (@Mikemancuso9) September 5, 2022

