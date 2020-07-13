Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took a moment during his Monday night show to address the serious controversy over his now-former head writer Blake Neff.

To recap: a CNN report this past Friday revealed that Neff posted a number of disturbing racist and sexist remarks online. Neff resigned before the report dropped, and on Saturday top Fox News executives sent out an internal memo condemning his “abhorrent conduct.”

“We want to make abundantly clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior,” they wrote. “Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force.” The statement added Carlson would be addressing the posts on Monday.

Near the end of his show Monday night, Carlson said, “Blake was horrified by the story and he was ashamed. Friday afternoon he resigned from his job.”

He told viewers “we don’t endorse those words,” but also took a moment to scold “ghouls beating their chests in triumph” over Neff’s resignation:

“What Blake wrote anonymously was wrong. We don’t endorse those words. They have no connection to the show. It is wrong to attack people for qualities they cannot control. In this country, we judge people for what they do, not for how they were born. We often say that, because we mean it. We will continue to defend that principle, often alone among national news programs, because it is essential, nothing is more important. Blake fell short of that standard and he has paid a very price for it, but we should also point out to the ghouls now beating their chests in triumph at the destruction of a young man that self-righteousness also has its costs. We are all human. When we pretend we are holy, we are lying. When we pose as blameless in order to hurt other people, we are committing the gravest sin of all, and we will be punished for it, no question.”

Right before ending his show, Carlson informed viewers he’ll be going on vacation for the next few days, saying it’s been long-planned and that he’s going trout-fishing.

