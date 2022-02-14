‘We Have to Stop’: Bomani Jones Asks Joy Reid Why She Gives ‘Unimportant’ Charlie Kirk Attention After His Halftime Show Outrage

ESPN’s Bomani Jones joined Joy Reid on The ReidOut Monday, where he criticized Charlie Kirk for tweeting his outrage at Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Jones also challenged Reid and MSNBC for even talking about the Turning Point USA founder, whom Jones essentially called a grifter.

Following a throwback performance in Los Angeles which saw classic rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent perform on stage with R&B singer Mary J. Blige, Kirk shared his outrage.

Kirk tweeted, “The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television.”

The NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy. This halftime show should not be allowed on television. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2022

It was not clear exactly what outraged Kirk, as this year’s show was both fun and tame in comparison to previous years.

It was also bereft of any of Janet Jackson’s nipples.

Kirk was dunked on by everyone from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to conservative reporter Chuck Ross.

You tiny, tiny boy. How can we help you? https://t.co/KcuBpUCND7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 14, 2022

Isn’t it past your bedtime? https://t.co/OxiPMLmgu8 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 14, 2022

After joining Reid, who had made Kirk the centerpiece of a lengthy segment, Jones shared a hypothesis of his own: Kirk was feigning outrage because it makes him money.

He also asked the host why she was giving Kirk so much air time.

Jones said, “I got to ask you, while we’re here on this, and you mentioned Charlie Kirk and Ted Nugent, why we spending so much time talking about unimportant people with insincere intentions?”

He continued,

The only people on that side of things I think really had a problem with the halftime show, as you described, are people who make money by saying they have a problem with it. Like, I went to school in a town in Texas with 1,500 people. I see what those people post about on Facebook, and I’m here to tell you they was knocking that Dre and Snoop in the parking lot. They love that stuff. The people in the business of saying they don’t, whatever. They didn’t put them on the halftime show for a small number of people. It’s because quietly, everybody loves the G-funk.

Jones concluded, “Charlie Kirk only comes up in my life when people who say they don’t agree with him talk about him in places when we give him more attention than he deserves. We have to stop.”

Reid conceded that Jones’ criticism of her extensive coverage of Kirk’s tweet was fair.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com